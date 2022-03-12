The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of March 14-18, 2022

Kimberlin Brown

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) thinks about her history with Stephanie.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) begins to question Thomas’ (Matthew Atkinson) odd behavior.

Brooke backpedals and decides to fight for Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

Paris (Diamond White) tells Grace (Cassandra Creech) the truth about her feelings for Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor).

Deacon (Sean Kanan) goes IN on Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) for demonizing Brooke and praising Taylor (Krista Allen).

Thomas feels all kinds of guilty about hiding the truth about Brooke’s drunken New Year’s Eve.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) pops up with romance on the brain.

Ridge finds himself playing mediator for Steffy and Hope (Annika Noelle).

Sheila quickly loses patience with Thomas’ conscience.

Deacon continues to find himself somewhat drawn to Sheila, but desirous of Brooke.

Out of frustration, Sheila tells Thomas everything.

