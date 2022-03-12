Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Promo: TR Finds Himself in The Center of Eli's Shooting

Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of March 14-18, 2022
William Christian

William Christian

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Eli (Lamon Archey) is shot and there is only one person who may be responsible...TR (William Christian)...or is he?

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoiler Promo: It's Homecoming Week in Salem as Favorites Return

TR said he's a changed man...is that true? Eli's friends and family come together to support him when he needs it most. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Paulina Price, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

WATCH: Paulina's In a Pickle When She's Romanced By a Blast From Her Past on DAYS (VIDEO)

By Mike JubinvilleFeb 9, 2022Comment
TR Coates, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Promo: TR Stakes His Paternity Claim on an Unsuspecting Lani

By Mike JubinvilleJan 29, 2022Comment
Xander Kiriakis, Chad DiMera, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Promo: Xander Realizes a Harsh Truth About Gwen's Latest Lie

By Mike JubinvilleJan 21, 2022Comment
days_spoilers_3_11_2022
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Leo Pushes Craig to Challenge Kayla For Chief of Staff

By Joshua Baldwin1 hour agoComment