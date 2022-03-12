Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of March 14-18, 2022

Greg Rikaart

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Susan (Stacy Haiduk) tries to convince folks that Belle (Martha Madison) is possessed.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) tells Marlena (Deidre Hall) that the Devil is still present in Salem.

Will (Chandler Massey) tries to convince Johnny (Carson Boatman) to stop production on his movie.

TR’s (William Christian) ex-girlfriend, Beth (Donielle Artese), contacts Eli.

Tony (Thaao Penghlis) finds himself in a tug-of-war between Anna (Leann Hunley) and SarahRenée (Linsey Godfrey).

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) tells Will about her feelings for Chanel (Raven Bowens).

Leo (Greg Rikaart) pushes Craig (Kevin Spirtas) to challenge Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) for Chief of Staff.

Eli (Lamon Archey) and TR have an altercation with life-threatening consequences.

Abe (James Reynolds) supports Lani (Sal Stowers) through a difficult time.

Xander (Paul Telfer) urges Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) to have Sarah hospitalized.

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) get a little closer.

TR sets up his drug dealer to take the fall for Eli’s shooting.

Susan heads to Statesville to visit EJ (Dan Feuerriegel).

Valerie (Vanessa Williams) returns to town to support Lani.

Abigail (Marci Miller) wants answers from Gwen (Emily O’Brien) about her kidnapping.

Gabi (Camila Banus) gives Kate (Lauren Koslow) a pink slip.

Marlena encounters BelleDevil!

Eli’s life hangs in the balance.

Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) digs for clues about Eli’s shooting.

Craig and Kayla interact.

Sonny (Zach Tinker) and Will enlist Chad (Billy Flynn) to help takedown Leo.

John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena steady themselves for another exorcism.

TR and Abe have a heated encounter.

Allie gets real with Chanel.

