General Hospital Spoilers for the week of March 14-18, 2022

Laura Wright

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Chase (Josh Swickard) finds himself in a perplexing situation.

Ava (Maura West) does her best to be supportive of Nina (Cynthia Watros).

Cameron (William Lipton) pays Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) a visit.

Selina (Lydia Look) demands Brad (Perry Shen) steer clear of Britt (Kelly Thiebaud).

Sonny (Maurice Benard) finds himself on the opposite side of Michael (Chad Duell) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen).

Esme (Avery Pohl) places blame on Trina (Sydney Mikayla) for the sex tape.

Nina and Harmony (Inga Cadranel) have a sit down.

A situation occurs which forces Britt to go to Carly (Laura Wright).

Trina pays Spencer a visit.

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) has a heart to heart with Jake (Hudson West) and Cameron.

Carly and Esme do battle.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Spoilers: Who is Messing with Ava and Nikolas?

Anna (Finola Hughes) and Felicia (Kristina Wagner) do some detective work.

Elizabeth finds Drew (Cameron Mathison) to be very supportive.

Selina propositions Curtis (Donnell Turner) to use The Savoy.

Sonny updates Nina.

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) see something she can’t unsee.

Shawn (Sean Blakemore) tells Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) about his concerns.

Hell freezes over as Carly says, “I’m sorry.”

Finn (Michael Easton) investigates a mystery.

Selina wants Brad to help run her poker games at The Savoy.

Portia (Brook Kerr) and Jordan (Tanisha Harper) have a tense sit down.

Ryan (Jon Lindstrom) observes Esme with Spencer.

Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) gives Drew an ultimatum.

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) take a little time to figure things out.

Brad goes to Britt for assistance.

Josslyn (Eden McCoy) encounters some difficulties while trying to be studious.

Anna, you’re in danger girl!

Jake thinks his relationship with Elizabeth will never be the same.

Laura (Genie Francis), Robert (Tristan Rogers), Sam, and Dante work together to take on Victor.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!