The Young and the Restless Promo: Nate Tries to Force Ashland's Hand About His Lies

The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of March 14-18, 2022
Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Nate (Sean Dominic) grows more and more suspicious about Ashland's (Robert Newman) health history. When things get tough, Ashland runs to Victoria (Amelia Heinle). He needs to know that she believes in him.

Meanwhile, Nate pushes against the corporate mogul, which elicits a threat from Ashland.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!

