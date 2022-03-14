General Hospital Promo: Just The Beginning For Drama to Come in Port Charles

Eden McCoy, Laura Wright, and Avery Pohl

This week on General Hospital, more chaos unfolds in Port Charles.

At the Metro Court, Carly (Laura Wright) forcefully lets Esme (Avery Pohl) know she's messing with the wrong ones.

In the Quartermaine kitchen, Michael (Chad Duell) tells Sonny (Maurice Benard) he shouldn't trust Nina (Cynthia Watros), while Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) watches on.

At The Savoy, Selina (Lydia Look) wants Curtis (Donnell Turner) to partner with her. Will he do it?

Watch the promo below.