Skip to main content

General Hospital Promo: Just The Beginning For Drama to Come in Port Charles

Eden McCoy, Laura Wright, and Avery Pohl

Eden McCoy, Laura Wright, and Avery Pohl

This week on General Hospital, more chaos unfolds in Port Charles. 

At the Metro Court, Carly (Laura Wright) forcefully lets Esme (Avery Pohl) know she's messing with the wrong ones. 

In the Quartermaine kitchen, Michael (Chad Duell) tells Sonny (Maurice Benard) he shouldn't trust Nina (Cynthia Watros), while Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) watches on.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

At The Savoy, Selina (Lydia Look) wants Curtis (Donnell Turner) to partner with her. Will he do it?

Watch the promo below.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Willow Tait, General Hospital
General Hospital

General Hospital Promo: It's Confession Time For Port Charles Residents

By Jillian BoweDec 27, 2021Comment
gh_spoilers_3_11_2022
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Carly and Esme Face Off

By Joshua BaldwinMar 11, 2022Comment
gh-promo-1:20:2020
General Hospital

GH Promo: Coffee Beans and Bullets Ignite Sudsy Drama in Port Charles

By Mike JubinvilleJan 20, 2020Comment
Sonny Corinthos, Curtis Ashford, Drew Cain, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH Promo: Port Charles Must Be Careful of Their Secrets

By Jillian BoweJan 24, 2022Comment