Steve Harvey to Incoming Talk Show Host Jennifer Hudson: "Daytime TV is Hard Now"

Steve Harvey, Jimmy Kimmel Live

Steve Harvey

Steve Harvey is excited to welcome Jennifer Hudson to daytime TV. Ahead of The Jennifer Hudson Show's debut this fall, the veteran talk show cost shared some words of wisdom with Adrianna Costa, special correspondent for PEOPLE (the TV Show!).

Harvey shared his thoughts on the Grammy and Oscar winner's new role, stating:

I like Jennifer Hudson. I think especially at her space now, with all she knows now — she's been a celebrity. She's a mom. She's been in relationships.

He added:

You've gotta have all of that stuff under your belt because when you're talking to guests, you've gotta be able to relate. So I think Jennifer Hudson would be great.

He also reflected on the medium's challenges, saying:

It's hard. Daytime TV is hard now. It's really hard.

