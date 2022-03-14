General Hospital fan favorite Sydney Mikayla (Trina) is bidding Port Charles adieu this week. But before she went, she sat down with Soap Opera Digest's podcast Dishing with Digest to discuss her time on the show, college, and her next chapter.

Her work earned her a 2021 Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series. She also began attending UCLA as part of the graduating class of 2025, saying:

I knew that I wanted to focus on somewhere that would allow me to double major, that was a little more fast-paced. So I knew of knew UCLA was the place for me.

Of starting school while working at GH, she reflected:

I think my parents and I called it the 'tester quarter,' is what we tried to see, like, is this going to work? Is this actually feasible? And I think what we didn’t really expect is how crazy a ten-week quarter is, because we’re learning the same information that you would learn in a semester in half the time. So our midterms are halfway, like five weeks, so most people are kind of just getting into classes; midterms are already done at five weeks. You are taking finals at the tenth week, so that was a pretty crazy experience.

Between attending classes and her career, Mikayla noted she did not have much time for a social life, joining clubs, or acting in stage plays with other students. She also said that, because she aims to produce film and TV, she does want to double major. Mikayla explained:

So all these components: I was like, I don't know that I'm ever going to be able to do this again and I think this may be the point where I have to say, unfortunately, goodbye to GH, which is really difficult. But I think it may be time, so I think that is kind of where the decision came about.

