WATCH: Scott Clifton and Annika Noelle Dish Family and Fan Nicknames on Bold Live (VIDEO)

Last week on Bold Live, The Bold and the Beautiful's Scott Clifton (Liam) and Annika Noelle (Hope) hung out with Casey Kasprzyk, the supervising producer of B&B. The pair chatted about their characters and fandoms.

Noelle dished that she would love to get more of Hope's family on canvas, saying:

The more people on the canvas, the merrier, when we can build out these relationships and dive into that history; it’s a lot of fun. I’m still waiting for RJ [last played by Anthony Turpel] to come home from boarding school and wherever he may be, you know? So I think it’s great, and I think the more you get to play in the sandbox with a bunch of people and each person brings a different dynamic, so definitely, I would love that.

Kasprzyk asked if nicknames like "TayTots" for Taylor's (Krista Allen) kids or "Hogan" for Hope are derogatory. Noelle said:

I think it's funny that you're spiraling when this is stuff that Scott and I hear every single day.

Kasprzyk reiterated that he hoped such nicknames should be reserved for characters rather than their real-life portrayers.

Clifton also shared his insights into Liam as a character. As an actor, he said:

Well, I’ll play anything. I don’t like Liam, if that’s what you're asking. I don't think I would be his friend. I think he would frustrate me. I don’t like his ethics or how he treats people or the titanic divide between the principles that he espouses and the way that he actually behaves.

Watch the full interview below.