The ladies on The View are taking issues with comments made by Kim Kardashian. In a recent interview with Variety for her family's upcoming Hulu reality show The Kardashians, Kardashian, her siblings, and their mom shared advice on becoming successes. The former Mrs. Kanye West stated:

I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f**king ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.

Whoopi Goldberg observed of Kardashian's evolution:

Remember how she was dealt with, as the joke. And everybody decided she was going to be nothing for years. And then that blanket statement that 'people don't seem to want to work anymore' isn't true.

Joy Behar said she was reminded of the college admissions scandal and Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, "who paid a lot of money to get their kids into an Ivy League school" for the contacts and prestige that might bring. Behar delved into her own upbringing and said she didn't get that type of leg up.

Sunny Hostin added:

It helps to be born rich also like she was. I mean, she had a wealthy father. She had a mother who was a business manager. She’s pretty. And I just think that people that are born on third base shouldn’t be talking about how easy it is to hit a home run. Because I, like you, grew up poor. I grew up in the South Bronx in the projects and I did have to work harder, and it took me, I think, I worked twice as hard to get half as far as a lot of people. And it just came off as being very privileged and it came off as being very elitist. And let's remember, her mother got her a gig, and the entire family, in 2007 on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and I think five years later, 2012, she's been making ten million dollars a year from endorsements and from Keeping Up with the Kardashians royalties.

Guest host Stephanie Grisham also gave her two cents, saying she was raised by a single mom and said she would have been inspired by watching someone like the KKW Beauty mogul. Grisham noted Kardashian's work in prison reform, as well, and gave her "kudos."

That doesn't negate how "tone deaf" Kardashian sounded in the interview, Behar argued. Sara Haines suggested the reality star could have started her quote with a different point, but said that Kardashian did have a point with comments about social media making things look easy.

Peep the segment below.