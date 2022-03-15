Peacock

The prodigal son has returned! Will Horton (Chandler Massey) has popped back up on Days of Our Lives. Massey spoke to Soap Opera Digest about reprising the role and what Will is up to on this visit to Salem.

This time around, Will and Sonny (Zach Tinker) are trying to make Craig (Kevin Spirtas) aware of Leo's (Greg Rikaart) duplicitousness. Massey shared:

Will and Sonny obviously have firsthand experience with Leo’s not-so-lovely side. So they’re a logical call for Brady [Eric Martsolf], who wants to help Chloe [Nadia Bjorlin] out and keep her father from being taken advantage of. They definitely do their best to try to convince Craig that Leo’s not who he’s pretending to be and that Craig can’t trust him. But obviously when someone is in love, if there’s anything that drives a person more toward someone, it’s saying, ‘Stay away from this guy. He’s dangerous.’ Has there ever been a time when someone’s said, ‘Okay, sure. I’m going to do it’? Probably not.

He added:

I anticipated working with Zach, and it’s always a treat to work with Greg. They always give Greg the best last laugh remarks at the end of the scene. It was a great storyline, too. It had comedic potential and dramatic potential. It’s another winner for Ron [Carlivati, head writer].

Fans can expect Will to share some scenes with familiar faces, like dad Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) and grandma Marlena (Deidre Hall). Massey enthused: