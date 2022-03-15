Nexttv Previews Syndicated TV For 2022-2023 Season

Nexttv is previewing the talk show scene for the 2022-2023 syndicated season. Two of the big new chatfests will be The Jennifer Hudson Show, picked up by Fox and Hearst Television from Warner Bros., and Sherri, from Debmar-Mercury.

Frank Cicha, executive VP, programming, Fox Television Stations, stated:

As the syndication business continues to go through a major sea change, we need power players to reenergize talk shows and Jennifer Hudson is just that.

Sherri Shepherd will not only host Sherri, which will take The Wendy Williams Show's timeslot, but she will also keep her gig as a host of Dish Nation. The latter program airs in syndication on Fox and other stations.

Another change on the canvas will be the absence of Nick Cannon, canceled after averaging between a 0.4 and a 0.5 live-plus-same-day national household rating since its launch, according to Nielsen. But a new face will emerge for The CW affiliates and other stations: Queer Eye's Karamo Brown will headline a self-titled gabfest for NBCUniversal, starting this fall.

Brown has experience guest hosting Maury, a show that will exit original production this spring but will air repeats, just like The Jerry Springer Show. No word yet on any pick-ups for Karamo Brown, but Maury executive producer Paul Faulhaber is set to guide the freshman show. The publication added:

NBCU hopes Karamo Brown will refresh the conflict genre and appeal to younger viewers.

Though Sony was trying to renew The Good Dish, which was only guaranteed to run through this season as a The Dr. Oz Show replacement, the program will not proceed to a second season. Sure, it had ad-friendly content, but just a month or so into airing, The Good Dish raked in lower ratings than Oz.

But The Drew Barrymore Show will be back for Season 3. The CBS Media Ventures chatfest nabbed an average of 0.6 in households in Season 2. In 2022-2023, the Drew Barrymore-fronted program will be split into two half-hour segments, which stations can choose to run consecutively or separately. Insiders told Nexttv that CBS-owned stations will twin the show with local news in its major markets and air the second thirty minutes on its duopoly stations.

"Good bets for going away," said Nexttv, are CBS' The Doctors and Warner Bros.' The Real. The former hovered around a 0.2 in households over the past year, with The Real around a 0.4.