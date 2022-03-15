Sean Dominic

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Crimson Lights: Victor and Nick are talking about the doctor's money trail. He adds that Michael is missing and suspects Ashland. Nick wonders how he can turn the tide to get Victoria to believe them, but Victor says it's on him. Nick reminds him that he and Victoria aren't on the best terms.

Newman Media: Adam tells Sally he thinks Victor is icing him out. Sally says Victor's focus is solely on Victoria, and not him or their company. Sally reminds Adam they thought said focus would benefit them. Just then Victor pops in and Sally makes a quick exit.

Adam asks Victor what his plan is. He tells Adam what he asked of Nick, but Adam doesn't think Victoria will waiver. Adam blames Victoria for the failure of the family because Ashland's character was known before their wedding.

Newman-Locke: Ashland claims he can't explain the money trail because it's the first he's hearing of it. Victoria says he owned the media company at the time money was transferred. Ashland vows to take care of the person who's setting him up.

Ashland claims that person is Victor and it's because he's co-CEO. Victoria tries the logical approach and starts to build the case backwards. Ashland wants to know that Victoria believes in him...and she does. Victoria says they need to find out who is behind the set up quickly.

Victoria is deep in thought when Nick comes in. She tries to put the wall up, but Nick tells her why he's there. Victoria softens and tries to come to grips with the possibility that the accusations against Ashland are true.

Los Angeles: Traci checks in with Jack and offers her support. Jack tells her he will tell her even more when he returns home. Phyllis returns with coffee and food. Jack gets a text wishing them safe travels back to Genoa City. Phyllis points out that Allie didn't know that detail about them. Jack wants to head home, but Phyllis thinks they should stay and find out who sent them to LA. Jack calls Kyle and fills him in on his trip.

Allie appears just as Jack and Phyllis are ready to leave. She wants to give him a piece of art that Keemo kept on his desk. Although she acknowledges Jack's grief, she doesn't want to reconcile with Jack. Allie offers to leave the door open for the future.

Society: Ashland meets Nate, wanting to know what Victor told him. Nate says he realized Ashland's results are all he had to go on and they came from Ashland. Nate tells Ashland he dug a bit deeper. He saw no evidence of cancer on any of Ashland's scans from his heart attack. Ashland calls it human error or manipulation. Nate adds there's no record of him getting chemotherapy at Memorial or any affiliated infusion center. Ashland threatens to have his license revoked, but Nate doesn't care.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Victoria Gets a Money Trail of Ashland's Dealings in Peru

Random Thoughts:

-Kyle sighting!

-Jack had a somewhat angst-free happy ending with Allie.

-Sibling and Nick and Victoria are comforting to watch.

-Nate got tough with Ashland...watch out Doc!

What are your random thoughts for today? We want to hear from YOU! Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap.