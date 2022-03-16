Booked and Busy: Guiding Light's Laura Bell Bundy to Guest Star on Fox Comedy Call Me Kat

She's the Bell of the ball! Guiding Light grad Laura Bell Bundy is slated to appear on the hit FOX comedy Call Me Kat. And Peacock's hit comedy Girls5Eva returns May 5, and that means chanteuse Wickie Roy (One Life to Live's Renée Elise Goldsberry) will be back in our lives. Check out a teaser for the new season below.

All My Children

Finn Wittrock (ex-Damon) appears in the Hulu thriller Deep Water, streaming on March 18; watch the trailer below

As the World Turns

Emmy Rossum (ex-Abigail) will play L.A. icon Angelyne in the eponymous Peacock series, debuting May 19

Days of Our Lives

Mike Manning (ex-Charlie) has signed on to the action-horror movie The Bell Keeper

General Hospital

Briana Lane (ex-Brook Lynn) has released a new song, "Either Way," with her musical project Cadeaux; take a sneak peek here

Guiding Light

Laura Bell Bundy (ex-Marah) will guest star on Fox's Call Me Kat as piano teacher Nicole, a love interest for Max ( Cheyenne Jackson )

One Life to Live

Zetna Fuentes (director) directed the pilot for Bosch: Legacy, premiering May 6 on IMDb TV

Sunset Beach

Kelly Hu (ex-Rae) has been cast as a series regular in Season 2 of Starz's BMF

The Young and the Restless