Ellen DeGeneres Show End Date Set For May 26

The Ellen DeGeneres Show's final airdate is almost upon us. After 19 seasons on-air, DeGeneres' self-titled talk show will end on May 26. Deadline is reporting Ellen will have over 4,000 guests on the show for a final goodbye to the comic's daytime staple.

According to the site, guests include big names, such as First Lady Michelle Obama, Serena Williams, Diane Keaton, David Letterman, Kim Kardashian, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Garner, Adam Levine, Zac Efron, Behati Prinsloo, Gwen Stefani, and DeGeneres' wife Portia de Rossi, just to name a few.

Ellen will still air throughout the summer on affiliate stations featuring guest hosts along with repeats and show compilations.