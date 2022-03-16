Today, a (sort-of) familiar face will pop up on General Hospital. Joshua Benard, son of Maurice Benard (Sonny) and his wife Paula, will appear on the ABC soap as Josslyn's (Eden McCoy) "snarky classmate" Adam, Soap Opera Digest reports.

Benard said:

I really liked the character. I like characters that have a lot going on underneath them, characters that are intricate.

In 2018, the teen played a younger version of Sonny on GH. But that doesn't mean he got acting tips from his father. Benard explained:

My dad was on set, but he was doing another scene. He doesn’t usually give me advice with acting. Sometimes I say, ‘Just tell me something! Tell me whatever!’ and he’s like, ‘No, if I don’t need to, that means you’re doing good.’ That day, he didn’t give me anything, but the first time I was on, I was like, ‘Oh, shoot, how do I hold a gun?’ It was a big day, there were a lot of people there, and I was a bit nervous. But this day was just super-chill and fun. I wasn’t really nervous at all. My dad was on set, but he was doing another scene.

He hopes the two will one day pair up on screen, saying:

I really hope, one day, to get to do a scene with my dad on the show. That’s the goal. So, my final word is, get me back on the show!

Take a sneak peek at Benard's scenes below.