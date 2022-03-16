Joshua Morrow, Amelia Heinle

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Society: Nate wants to tell the Newmans, but Ashland tells Nate to think long and hard before doing anything rash. Nate considers it a threat, but Ashland says he needs to make sure he's right. Nate says Ashland was never sick and if he doesn't tell the family, he will.

Elena is shocked when Nate tells her what happened between him and Ashland. Nate wonders how he didn't see beyond Ashland's words. Elena says he had no reason to verify his story. Elena supports his decision to tell Victoria, but Nate is cautious because of what it could do to her and the danger Ashland poses.

Newman-Locke: Nick points out that Victoria is having starting to have doubts, which means some information is sinking in. Nick tells Victoria he's there to support her no matter what, but she's having a hard time believing him. He realizes she's struggling with something and encourages her to tell him as little or as much as she wants...without a fight.

Victoria admits she hasn't let herself consider the evidence because it would mean Ashland's love and existence is a lie. She explains the evidence Michael came up with. Victoria says the evidence is compelling, but she's scared to accept it. Enter Ashland. After Nick leaves, Ashland asks if she's okay. She latches onto her husband.

Newman Media: Victor tells Adam that everyone in the family has dealt with the consequences of loving someone. He expects Adam to extend support to Victoria. Adam thinks they should make Ashland's story public. Victor claims that Victoria will come to terms with the truth. He's not onboard with the plan. Adam asks Victor if the accusations are accurate and asks if it's part of his master plan.

Crimson Lights: Chelsea and Chloe are talking business with Lauren, but she missed all of it. She's having difficulty dealing with Michael's disappearance. Lauren decides to file a missing persons report.

Sally wants to talk to Sharon. Sharon realizes she needs help navigating the Newman dynamics. Sally wants insight and admits that she likes Adam, but is more interested in Victor's involvement in their jobs. Sally tells Sharon she sees Victor's support as a moving target that Adam may never be able to nail down. Nick comes in and Sally leaves her.

Sally sees the coven and tells them that Victor is doing everything possible to find Michael. Chelsea gets snarky with her (not sure why, she was addressing Lauren). Lauren realizes that Victor wasn't honest with her during their recent chat about Michael. Lauren leaves to find Kevin.

Sally tells Chelsea and Chloe she wants to hit the reset button, but Chelsea doesn't think they will be besties. Chelsea does agree to let bygones be bygones.

Nate/Victor/Adam: Nate comes to Newman Media claiming to have the smoking gun Victor's looking for.

Random Thoughts:

-Loved Nick and Victoria talking about her feelings about the accusations about Ashland. They work so well off each other.

-Sally and Sharon made an interesting pairing.

-Sally just can't do anything right. It's very irritating sometimes.

-Sharon looked amazing today...very America's Next Top Model.

What are your random thoughts for today?