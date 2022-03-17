Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1037: A Little Fact That's Been Forgotten

DC

On episode #1037 of the Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless.

Sheila tries to keep her secret from getting out on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Nany and Leo face off on Days of Our Lives. The fallout from Sarah's return ripple through Salem. Susan faces off against the devil.

Esme is Ryan's daughter on General Hospital. The recording of Joss and Cameron is out, but does this feel more like a high school-based storyline instead of a college-based storyline?

Ashland calls Victor's bluff on The Young and the Restless.

All this and more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

On episode 109 of the Geek Confidential podcast, Luke Kerr and Mo Walker dive into The Batman.

The latest Batman movie from Warner Bros. features Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne aka Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle aka Catwoman and Colin Farrell as Oz aka The Penguin.

Luke and Mo dive into everything about Matt Reeves' take on Gotham and Batman, the surprising social commentary contained in the movie and whether or not Pattinson's Batman should ever meet the Snyderverse DC characters? If that never happens, will fans be disappointed that Pattinson's Batman never meets Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn?

Luke loves a good SHIP and reacts to the chemistry between Bruce and Selina.

All this and much more on the latest Geek Confidential podcast!

