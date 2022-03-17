Finola Hughes ABC/Todd Wawrychuk

No one takes down Port Charles problem-makers quite like Finola Hughes (Anna). First, she helped bring about the long-awaited demise of Peter (Wes Ramsey); now, she is teaming up with Laura (Genie Francis) to tackle Victor (Charles Shaughnessy). Hughes spoke to Soap Opera Digest about these storylines.

Anna and longtime pal Felicia (Kristina Wagner) ultimately helped send Peter on to glory. Hughes said:

Oh, it’s great. It’s so good, so fun. We do giggle a lot, I have to say. We’ve been friends for so long and she’s such a great actress. We’re good foils for each other. I think we always have been. I’ve sort of been the more dour one and Felicia is more peppy and it’s a great mix.

Kristina Wagner, Finola Hughes ABC/Todd Wawrychuk

Hughes mused of those scenes:

It was written so eloquently. It was so chilling and it’s so strange because you’re just watching someone’s lights go out, that you’re sort of responsible for. I was very much wanting to be part of [Peter’s downfall]. For the longest time, I thought, ‘Oh, Jason [Steve Burton] will kill him. Somebody will kill him that’s just the usual suspect.’ I asked Frank [Valentini, executive producer]; I was like, ‘Do I kill him?’ And he sort of explained it to me and I was bummed! I was like, ‘Oh, I really feel like I should.’ Frank was like, ‘Well, they don’t want you to be responsible for too many deaths.’ I mean, I think there was a sort of consensus among the writers [about that] and I accepted that. And he said, ‘Wait and see how this is written.’ And when I saw it, I just thought it was so artful and very clever.

Finola Hughes, Wes Ramsey ABC/Troy Harvey

Now, Anna and Laura are in cahoots versus Victor. Hughes said of their partership: