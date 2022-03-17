Skip to main content

James Patrick Stuart Announces He's Back Filming at General Hospital

James Patrick Stuart

He's back! General Hospital's James Patrick Stuart announced on Twitter that he has returned to filming as Valentin Cassadine.

He tweeted:

The actor took a break from Port Charles for a bit to film a live-action Disney series called Villains of ValleyView, for Disney. He'd previously told fans he would be back to work on GH this month.

