James Patrick Stuart Announces He's Back Filming at General Hospital
He's back! General Hospital's James Patrick Stuart announced on Twitter that he has returned to filming as Valentin Cassadine.
RELATED: General Hospital's James Patrick Stuart: "Happy to Report Valentin Will be Back in March"
He tweeted:
Scroll to Continue
Recommended Articles
The actor took a break from Port Charles for a bit to film a live-action Disney series called Villains of ValleyView, for Disney. He'd previously told fans he would be back to work on GH this month.