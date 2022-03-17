Steven Bergman Photography

He's back! General Hospital's James Patrick Stuart announced on Twitter that he has returned to filming as Valentin Cassadine.

He tweeted:

The actor took a break from Port Charles for a bit to film a live-action Disney series called Villains of ValleyView, for Disney. He'd previously told fans he would be back to work on GH this month.