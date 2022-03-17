Peacock

Days of Our Lives star Jackée Harry is celebrating one year in Salem as Paulina. To ring in the occasion, she did an interview on the show's YouTube channel and talked all things DAYS and daytime.

How did she find revisiting her daytime roots? The 227 actress recalled:

In '81, I was on Another World with the lovely Linda Dano [ex-Felicia]. I was broken in by a spectacular group of people, including Joe Morton [ex-Abel], Morgan Freeman [ex-Roy]; it was a huge Black storyline there.

She added:

So getting on DAYS, which was another big storyline coming up for people of color and African Americans, it was lovely. I had to up my game because it has changed. It used to be a little more formula on Another World, but I got here and they're working hard. So, you know, I really feel more, even better; I feel better today than I did, twenty-uh years ago [laughs].

Two years ago, Harry tweeted about one of her favorite characters, Maggie Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers), on DAYS; that exchange kick-started her route to Salem. But Paulina hasn't yet shared scenes with Maggie, leading to Harry quipping:

Maggie’s my favorite, but they won’t give me no scenes with the crazy woman!

Check out the full interview below.