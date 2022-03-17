Wendy Williams on Health Rumors and Returning to Television: "Give Me Three Months"

Steven Bergman Photography

Wendy Williams is coming back to television very soon. The self-proclaimed "Queen of All Media" herself is letting her loyal fans and supporters know she will be making a return shortly. On Thursday, Good Morning America's TJ Holmes spoke with Williams, who was the one to reach out to the show, to clear up all the rumors surrounding her health status, fight with Wells Fargo, and when she will be on TV again.

Last month, Wells Fargo froze Williams' accounts and assets after claiming she was being financially exploited and under duress. Williams filed a temporary restraining order against the bank to regain control of her accounts and wanted them barred from freezing funds from her personal and business accounts. Williams told Holmes about the issue:

Well, you know, when people want control of their accounts, they say anything, including something crazy like that about me. They say that I need somebody to handle my account, and I don't want that. I want all my money. I want to see all my money that I've worked hard for my entire life. My entire life. I don't lie, I don't cheat, and I don't steal. I am an honest, hard-working person.

An unnamed member of Williams' team spoke with Holmes and stated the talk show host wants her son Kevin Hunter Jr., 21, involved in her finances, and Wells Fargo wasn't too keen on the idea. Williams insists she's doing fine; she wants to spend time with her family and is trying to get the battle with the bank rectified. According to Williams:

[My] health is very well, and I've actually had a few appointments. You know, I'm 57 now, and I have the mind and body of a 25-year-old.

Williams said she was ready to get back in the saddle at work after being away from her show for over six months. Williams claimed both she and her production partners Debmar-Mercury, are ready for her return. When grilled about how soon she can come back, she stated:

Well, give me, give me about three months. There are private things that I have to deal with, and then I'll be ready to come back and free and ready to do my thing.

Watch the interview below.