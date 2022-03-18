Entertainment Weekly Reports Wendy Williams Could Return to Daily Hosting by Fall 2023

Steven Bergman Photography

Yesterday, Wendy Williams updated fans yesterday on Good Morning America about her possible return to television. Now, Entertainment Weekly is reporting that an insider close to Debmar-Mercury, which distributes The Wendy Williams Show, is weighing in on when that may happen.

When Sherri was announced to be taking Wendy's place next season, Debmar-Mercury Co-Presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein said in a statement that they hoped "to be able to work with Wendy again in the future." According to EW's source, the earliest Williams might be back hosting a live daily show would be September 2023.

After all, most of the staff on Wendy will head to Sherri after this season. The insider added that Debmar-Mercury is indeed committed to helping Williams with a show when and if they feel she is ready to come back in a realistic timeframe.

EW asked Williams' rep, Howard Bragman, whom she previously rebuked for speaking on her behalf, how Williams would respond to the source's information. He wrote: