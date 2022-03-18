General Hospital Scribes: "Liz and Finn Have Determined That They Are Stronger as a United Front"

ABC/Craig Sjodin

General Hospital's Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and Finn (Michael Easton) have more than once halted their romance because of family complications. In the new issue of Soap Opera Digest, on stands now, GH co-head writers Dan O’Connor and Chris Van Etten talked about where the couple stands now.

Liz's son Jake (Hudson West) now has an alibi after being suspected of stalking his mom. It was revealed Jake was at the library on a computer while communicating with his mom's estranged parents, Jeff (Richard Dean Anderson) and Carolyn Webber. O'Connor noted how Lizzie Beth has been worried sick over her middle child, adding:

Also on her mind is, why have her parents chosen to show up in her family's life right now?

Good question!

Meanwhile, Elizabeth's domestic troubles cause her to call time on her growing bond with Finn, AKA her long-lost half-sister's (Rebecca Budig) ex-fiancé. But when the doc gets candid about how much he cares for her, Liz plants one on him. Van Etten explained:

Liz is someone who, having been through a tough life full of ups and downs, is not going to back down in the face of these mysterious intrusions.

Now, the body snatchers appear to have made up once again. O'Connor dished:

They are both concerned about what this mysterious person intends for them and their family but they have grown very important to each other, they care very much about one another, and Liz and Finn have determined that they are stronger as a united front.

What do you think of Liz and Finn sticking by each other's sides? Sound off in the comments! And read more about the doc and nurse's latest drama in the latest issue of SOD!