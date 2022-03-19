Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Brooke and Ridge Remember That Breaking Up Is Hard to Do

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of March 21-25, 2022
Katherine Kelly Lang

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) finds herself at a crossroads with Deacon (Sean Kanan).

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) works overtime to figure out the root of Thomas’ (Matthew Atkinson) strange behavior.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) takes steps to square things with Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

Brooke recalls her past encounters with Stephanie.

Thomas continues to wrestle with his knowledge about Sheila.

Steffy overhears Sheila tell Thomas to keep his big mouth shut.

Brooke considers the idea that someone may be responsible for her New Year’s Eve debacle.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke discover that breaking up is hard to do.

Steffy and Finn hit the sheets.

Thomas moves quickly when it appears Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Ridge overhear his discussion with Sheila.

Brooke decides to fight for Ridge.

Finn tries to calm Steffy’s fears about Thomas and Sheila.

Sheila issues a serious threat. 

Brooke reflects on her life and loves.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers! 

