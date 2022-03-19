Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of March 21-25, 2022

Leann Hunley

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Marlena (Deidre Hall) finds out Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) was fired from University Hospital.

When EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) remembers that Clyde (James Read) had him shot, Clyde taunts him.

It looks like JoDevil's (Carson Boatman) dreams of sexing up Gabi (Camila Banus) may come true.

Will (Chandler Massey) and Sonny (Zach Tinker) put their plans for Chad (Billy Flynn) and Leo (Greg Rikaart) into action.

Ava (Tamara Braun) unleashes her fury. Who will be on the receiving end?

Belle's (Martha Madison) soul is on the line and her family comes together to drive the Devil out of her.

Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) has a request for Tony (Thaao Penghlis). She wants him to move in with Sarah (Linsey Godfrey). You can bet Anna's (Leann Hunley) got something to say about that!

Watch the promo below