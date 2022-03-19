Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of March 21-25, 2022

Mary Beth Evans

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Susan (Stacy Haiduk) warns EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) about Clyde (James Read).

Craig (Kevin Spirtas) considers Leo’s (Greg Rikaart) suggestion of challenging Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) for Chief of Staff.

Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) provides Belle (Martha Madison) with gut-wrenching news.

Chad (Billy Flynn) finds out it was someone other than EJ who locked lips with Abigail (Marci Miller).

Jake (Brandon Barash) walks in on a half-dressed Gabi (Camila Banus) and Johnny (Carson Boatman).

Craig makes an official decision about his future with Leo.

John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) try to rid Belle of the Devil.

EJ remembers Clyde’s role in his “death”.

Johnny uses Shawn Douglas to do his bidding.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) ask Allie (Lindsay Arnold) and Chanel (Raven Bowens) for a favor.

Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) welcomes Tony (Thaao Penghlis) to life at the Kiriakis mansion.

Rafe (Galen Gering) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) await a decision with bated breath.

EJ threatens to tank Clyde’s parole.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) pushes Chad to let Belle take blame.

Anna (Leann Hunley) and Tony find themselves at an impasse over "Renée" (Linsey Godfrey).

Abigail plays a role in the attempt to reveal Leo’s true colors.

Kayla updates Maggie and Abigail about Sarah’s troublesome condition.

Ciara and Ben clue in Jake.

Clyde tells EJ to keep quiet “or else”.

Will (Chandler Massey) and Sonny (Zach Tinker) task Chad with seducing Leo.

The hospital brass force Kayla to fire Marlena.

Gabi and Johnny engage in a lip-lock.

Xander (Paul Telfer) tries to reassure Gwen (Emily O’Brien) whilst helping Sarah to regain her memory.

Clyde gets paroled.

Abigail tells Xander to consult Dr. Rolf (William Utay) about Sarah.

Roman (Josh Taylor) hires Clyde at the Brady Pub.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!