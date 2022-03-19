General Hospital Spoilers for the week of March 21-25, 2022

Chad Duell

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) consults Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) about the weird things happening to her.

Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) has a surprise encounter.

Chase (Josh Swickard) supports Finn (Micheal Easton).

Nina (Cynthia Watros) discovers an unexpected connection.

Portia (Brook Kerr) and Curtis (Donnell Turner) celebrate.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) tries to support Michael (Chad Duell), but is brutally rebuffed.

Nina looks for Phyllis (Joyce Guy) but finds Sonny instead.

Curtis and Drew (Cameron Mathison) have an informative sit down.

Dante and Sam (Kelly Monaco) try and gain perspective.

Finn convinces Elizabeth to reconcile.

Selina (Lydia Look) pays Sonny a visit.

Ava (Maura West) watches as Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) plots.

Dante, Sam, and Anna (Finola Hughes) confer about their investigations.

Sonny and Ava get all parental.

Epiphany (Sonya Eddy) and TJ (Tajh Bellow) work on someone close to their hearts.

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) and Ava have a little chat with Victor.

Spencer makes a stunning discovery.

Deception plans for its IPO launch.

Michael lights into Sonny about Nina.

TJ can’t erase what he sees from his memory.

Portia and Taggert (Real Andrews) meet up with Trina (Tabyana Ali).

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) encounters her first ethical dilemma at The Intruder.

Nikolas and Laura (Genie Francis) await Spencer’s release.

Dante and Jordan (Tanisha Harper) have a sit down.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!