Ratings, Rants, and Raves: Days of Our Lives Posts Devilish Gains in Total Viewers And All Key Demos

Soap Opera Network has posted the daytime broadcast ratings for the week of March 7-11, 2022, Despite some preemptions, the news was fairly positive across the board. Let’s get into it…

On the game show front, The Price is Right was the big winner this week. Both half hours of TPIR demonstrated weekly gains in total viewers. The first half hour (4.01 million/2.6) gained 91,000 total viewers and pretty much broke even in the key demos. The second half hour (4.556 million/2.9) gained 144,000 total viewers and made forward progress in all key demos. Unfortunately, both half hours are down over 300,000 total viewers from this week in 2020.

On the talk show front, Today 3rd Hour (2.129 million/1.5) showed the most weekly growth. The NBC talker gained 129,000 total viewers for the week, and was up in all key demos. The news wasn’t all good as the 3rd hour of the long running daytime morning show was down a heart stopping 395,000 total viewers compared to this week in 2020.

On the daytime drama front, Days of Our Lives (1.713 million/1.2) bounced back from a less than stellar week by gaining 84,000 total viewers. The NBC sudser also demonstrated forward progress in all key demos while posting a loss of 134,000 total viewers compared to 2020 as JoDevil (Carson Boatman) used Susan (Stacy Haiduk) to shift suspicion to Belle (Martha Madison), and Nancy (Patrika Darbo) confronted a half-nekkid Craig (Kevin Spirtas) and Leo (Greg Rikaart).

The Young and the Restless (3.441 million/2.3) had another solid week by posting gains of 114,000 total viewers and increasing across all key demos. The #1 daytime drama did not fare as well year to year as it posted a loss of 253,000 total viewers from 2020 as Lauren (Tracey Bregman) fretted about Michael’s (Christian LeBlanc) disappearance, and Jack (Peter Bergman) grieved over the death of his long lost Keemo.

The Bold and the Beautiful (2.936 million/2.0) also had a very solid week posting gains of 135,000 total viewers for the week. The CBS sudser posted only slight losses across all key demos, but decreased a noteworthy 279,000 viewers from 2020 as Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) continued to struggle with her New Year’s Eve drunken debacle and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) grew more and more irritated with Thomas’ (Matthew Atkinson) problematic conscience.

General Hospital (2.198 million/1.5) was the only daytime drama to post a weekly loss by dropping a minuscule 1,000 total viewers. The ABC sudser also dropped across all key demos, but was the only daytime drama to post gains compared to 2020 (+92,000) as Esme (Avery Pohl) was revealed to be Ryan’s (Jon Lindstrom) daughter just as she released Josslyn (Eden McCoy) and Cameron’s (William Lipton) sex tape to all of PCU.

