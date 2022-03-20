Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Brooke Reflects on All The Loves of Her Life

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of March 21-25, 2022
Katherine Kelly Lang

Katherine Kelly Lang

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

This week, B&B celebrates 35 years of Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) by reuniting her with the men who made the biggest impact on her romantic life.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoiler Promo: Brooke Decides It's Time to Let Ridge Go

Watch for Brooke to encounter Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), Eric (John McCook), Bill (Don Diamont), Nick (Jack Wagner), and Thorne (Winsor Harmon) to share some special memories.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promo!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

bb-promo-5:18:2020
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Promo: The One and Only, Brooke Logan

By Mike JubinvilleMay 18, 2020Comment
Brooke Logan Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Promo: Brooke is Determined to Keep Ridge by Her Side

By Mike JubinvilleFeb 13, 2022Comment
bb promo 10_17_2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Promo: Katie Wonders If Life Exists Beyond Bill

By Mike JubinvilleOct 17, 2021Comment
bb-donna-10:2018
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Promo: Donna Makes a Play for Her Honey Bear

By Mike JubinvilleOct 28, 2018Comment