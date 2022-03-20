The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Brooke Reflects on All The Loves of Her Life
The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of March 21-25, 2022
Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!
This week, B&B celebrates 35 years of Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) by reuniting her with the men who made the biggest impact on her romantic life.
Watch for Brooke to encounter Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), Eric (John McCook), Bill (Don Diamont), Nick (Jack Wagner), and Thorne (Winsor Harmon) to share some special memories.
Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promo!