The Maury Show to End After Airing For 31 Years

Maury Povich

The Maury Show is coming to an end after 30 years on the air. The salacious talk show became synonymous with paternity, lie detector tests, teen pregnancies, and makeovers, just to name a few of its themes. The show first aired in 1991 with veteran tabloid journalist Maury Povich as host and will end with the current season, according to Broadcast and Cable. According to the site, Povich ended his syndicated talk show in order to retire and notified NBCUniversal Syndication Studios about his decision.

Tracie Wilson, EVP, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios told Deadline in a statement:

Maury and I decided two years ago that this season would be the farewell season for the show, and while his retirement is bittersweet, we are so happy for him to be able to spend more time on the golf course. Maury is a television icon, a pop culture legend and we couldn’t be more proud to have been a part of his incredible career.

According to Povich, retirement was on the horizon as far back as six years ago, but was convinced by NBCUniversal to keep on going. Povich remarked: