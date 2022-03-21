WATCH: Katherine Kelly Lang, Don Diamont, and Jack Wagner Look Back at B&B's 35 Years on The Talk (VIDEO)

Jack Wagner, Don Diamont and Katherine Kelly Lang

The Bold and the Beautiful's Don Diamont (Bill Spencer), Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan Forrester) and Jack Wagner (ex-Nick Marone) appeared on Monday's episode of The Talk to discuss the sudser's upcoming 35th anniversary. They fondly discussed their time on the show.

Lang was surprised during the show when Natalie Morales introduced Lang's audition test with co-star John McCook (Eric Forrester), both to the actress and audience.

RELATED: The Bold and The Beautiful to Celebrate 35th Anniversary With Special Episode

Lang revealed it was McCook who got her the part in a sense with how comfortable he made her while doing the scenes. Lang stated:

I credit John McCook for getting me that part, honestly. I was so lucky to be able to do that screen test with him. He made me so comfortable and so confident.

Diamont explained to the hosts how both his characters on B&B and The Young and the Restless are connected to the shows creators, the late William and Lee Phillip Bell. According to Diamont:

I played Brad on Y&R and Bill Bell named my character after his son Brad [Bell]. And now Brad hired me to play Bill on Bold and the Beautiful 13 years ago. So my entire adult life I have worked for the Bells.

RELATED: The Bold and The Beautiful Stars to Appear on The Talk Today

What was it like for Wagner, who played the role of Dominic "Nick" Marone from 2003-2012, to return to the set? Wagner exclaimed:

I was actually pretty blindsided just by driving to CBS, because I was on the show for 8 or 9 years. Just driving there and walking down the halls at CBS, and then up to the dressing room and reconnecting to the actors, it was unbelievable. Like you know, when you see a high school friend and you just jump right back like time hasn't passed. It's so great to be back on the show again.

Watch what Lang has to say about the upcoming standalone episode below.

The 35th anniversary special of B&B airs this Thursday, March 24.