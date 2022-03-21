Days of Our Lives Wins Writers Guild of America Award For Daytime Drama

Congratulations are in order for the writing team at Days of Our Lives. The team took home the Writers Guild of America Award for Daytime Drama.

The award ceremony was held via Livestream and the folks over in Salem took the top honors. The DAYS writing staff, consisting of head writer Ron Carlivati, Lorraine Broderick, Joanna Cohen, Carolyn Culliton, Richard Culliton, Jamey Giddens, David Kreizman, Rebecca McCarty, Ryan Quan, Dave Ryan, Katherine D. Schock, Elizabeth Snyder beat out the writing teams at General Hospital and The Young and the Restless.

DAYS submitted three episodes for its WGA winning turn featuring: Doug (Bill Hayes) revealing his possession to Marlena (Deidre Hall), Doug and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) battling a possessed Marlena, and Marlena’s exorcism.

Congratulations to Ron Carlivati and the entire writing team at DAYS - which includes Daytime Confidential’s own Jamey Giddens!