Maurice Benard

This week on General Hospital, emotions are all over the place in Port Charles.

At the Invader's office, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) tells Carly (Laura Wright) she's making a huge mistake.

Meanwhile, at the PCPD, Sonny (Maurice Benard) screams and asks Michael (Chad Duell) what he wants from him.

See what's going to take place below.