GMA3: What You Need to Know's T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach to Host Oscars Pre-shows

T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach ABC/Paula Lobo

GMA3: What You Need To Know co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will headline coverage of ABC News' coverage of the 94th Oscars this Sunday. They will anchor On The Red Carpet Live! Countdown to the Oscars on March 27 from 1-4 PM EST, which will then stream on ABC News Live at 1:30-4:30 PM EST.

Holmes and Robach will host the broadcast from the red carpet at Dolby Theatre, along with correspondents/reporters Chris Connelly, Kelley Carter, and Will Ganss and entertainment experts like Variety's Elizabeth Wagmeister and Clayton Davis, plus stylist Joe Zee. They will interview hosts and nominees Billie Eilish and Finneas, Penélope Cruz, Jessica Chastain, and Questlove and predict who will take home the trophies.

Another digital preshow will air on ABC News Live from 4:30-6:30 PM EST. ABC News Live Presents...On The Red Carpet Live! Countdown to the Oscars will include red carpet interviews, examinations of the history of Oscar-nominated couples, fashion trends, and interviews with Lin Manuel Miranda and Ariana DeBose. John R. Green and Catherine McKenzie will EP both programs.

Holmes and Robach will host GMA3 from the Oscars red carpet two days earlier, on Friday, March 25, and introduce trophy presenters for the show. On Monday, March 28, they will come live from the Academy Museum and provide surprises for a frontline worker and movie fan; the day's show will be full of backstage interviews from the previous evening.

All week, GMA3 will contain Oscar previews, including chats with producer Will Packer and hosts Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes.