The Bold and The Beautiful Stars to Appear on The Talk Today

On Thursday, The Bold and the Beautiful will ring in 35 years on air with a special episode dedicated to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and some of her leading men. To get the word out, some of the soap's stars are appearing on The Talk today.

According to CBS, Lang, John McCook (Eric), Don Diamont (Bill), and Jack Wagner (ex-Nick) will grace the stage to talk about the show and its landmark season. Don't miss the sudsy episode, airing at 2 PM EST on CBS.

