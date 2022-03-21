The Price is Right Celebrates 50 Years With "Come on Down" Nationwide Tour

CBS

Happy 50th, The Price is Right! To ring in five decades on the air, the iconic CBS game show will hit the road in a coast-to-coast "Come on Down" tour. In a press release, the Tiffany Network announced that The Price is Right will visit 50 cities nationwide, providing fans with the opportunity to play games, bring home major prizes, and even enter for the chance to win a $50,000 grand prize.

Get ready to play Plinko in person, whirl the Wheel, or show up for a chance at a Showcase. Fans can win prizes supporting local businesses that have close ties to the year 1972, when The Price is Right premiered.

Mike Benson, president and chief marketing officer at CBS, stated:

The Price is Right has been changing lives and touching hearts for 50 years. This longevity stands as a testament to everything good about CBS programming and the success of our fan-first approach to television. The Come on Down Tour is an expansion of our mission to bring fans closer to what they love in new and exciting ways, while simultaneously supporting iconic local business partners in each city.

The tour starts Friday, March 25, at Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, California, and Pacific Park's Ferris wheel will be lit up in celebration. Follow the journey across the country on Instagram, and visit here for a list of special stops.