Mark Grossman

Lily: The Chancellor CEO (Christel Khalil) confides in Nate (Sean Dominic).

Devon: The brooding billionaire (Bryton James) seeks advice from Jill (Jess Walton).

Victor: The Black Knight wants the Newmans to come together to protect what's theirs. Look for Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) to mediate a situation and for him and Nick (Joshua Morrow) to plan how to help Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

Ashland: The ruthless tycoon (Robert Newman) plans his escape.

Adam: The black sheep Newman (Mark Grossman) takes matters into his own hands with the family's Ashland situation. Adam visits his brother-in-law and tells him to leave town, and if he doesn't depart Genoa City, all of his lies will come out, primarily affecting Harrison. Ashland tells Adam never to bring up the little boy again and tells him that his move was low, even for him. Is the old Adam coming back out to play?

Rey: The detective (Jordi Vilasuso) gives Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) a shoulder to lean on. Just how will Sharon (Sharon Case) feel about this?

Sharon: The therapist views a different side to her son Noah (Rory Gibson).

Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) talks to Traci (Beth Maitland) and Billy (Jason Thompson) about his meeting with Allie (Kelsey Wang) and whether he should wait for her to cultivate a relationship with him. Look for Jack to reach out to Allie and try to get some answers after he receives a cryptic message. Meanwhile, a trap is set for Jack; will he fall for it? Jack's siblings tell him to make a move first and see what happens.

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) cracks the code to a secret message.

Lauren: The Fenmore heiress (Tracey Bregman) bonds with Phyllis.