On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Abbott mansion: Jack returns home to the box of letters. He gets a text telling him he left too soon. He asks who is texting him, but there's no answer. Traci comes downstairs to get the details on his trip. Jack shares the letters and a picture of Allie. Jack and Traci talk about the possibility of having a relationship with Allie. Traci promises Jack won't have to work through all of this alone. He heads out for a drive to clear his head and unwind.

The podcast room: Billy's talking to himself and blurting out his thoughts. He turns his self-chat to his meditation journey and the death of Delia.

The Grand Phoenix: Phyllis and Amanda catch up after her trip. Amanda wonders if romance is in the air, but Phyllis explains nothing close to that happened.

Jack shows up to thank Phyllis again. He gets another text and shows Phyllis. It's a response that reads, "Don't lose hope. Let me see what I can do."

Los Angeles: Allie returns to the house to talk to her late father. She wonders if she should keep Jack out of her life because that's what Keemo wanted to do. Allie falls asleep on the couch as a shadowy figure lurks over her. When she wakes up, the shadowy figure dissolves and Allie asks if someone is there.

Devon's: Jill reaches out to Devon via video chat to talk about the merger. She understands Devon's point of view, but pulls out the Katherine and Neil cards to question him if they would wait.

Devon invites Lily over to tell her about his conversation with Jill. Devon he's leaning closer to accepting the idea. They talk about their family connection and he agrees to move forward, only if the family business won't tear their family apart.

Amanda returns and Devon shares his news. Amanda worries that Lily pushed him into it, but he says she didn't. He tells her about his chats with both Lily and Jill, and he's in a good place with it. The two celebrate with a champagne toast.

Billy/Lily's: Lily tells Billy that Devon is onboard with moving forward. Billy talks about his podcast breakthrough.

Random Thoughts:

-Jill sighting! I'd love more Jill, but this is definitely better than no Jill!

-Billy's podcast as therapy doesn't seem to be as horrible as I thought. BUT he has to be honest with himself and lead us to a better Billy.

-Traci supporting Jack is great, but I want more for her than to be his talk-to.

-Personally, if I had a shirt with one long sleeve and one without any sleeve, it would drive me to distraction.

-Family business not tearing the family apart? Hmm, maybe Lily and Devon should reread their Newman history book.

What are your random thoughts for today? We want to hear from YOU! Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap.