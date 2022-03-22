Katherine Kelly Lang, Susan Flannery

Il Giardino's back alley: Steffy is spying on Thomas and Sheila by the dumpsters in the back alley. Sheila asks Thomas to focus on the future of his family. Steffy's keen to find out what's going on and ducks out.

Thomas and Sheila bicker back and forth about each side of what she did. Thomas realizes that Sheila wants his eternal gratitude. She asks Thomas to help her free Ridge from Brooke forever.

Forrester Creations: Eric asks Ridge how he's doing. He says nice things about Taylor, but concedes Brooke is the woman for him. Ridge questions where his loyalty lies, but Eric doesn't choose between Brooke and Taylor. He tells Ridge he could have everything and still go back to Brooke.

Brooke's: Brooke asks Hope what's wrong with her...when her life is so good, she keeps messing it up. She concedes that she's hurt Ridge too many times and accepts all the blame. Brooke brings up trying to figure out what triggered her to drink...again.

Brooke brings up Stephanie and how she resented her for tearing through her family. She says she understands why Stephanie had so much contempt for her. (Cue fab flashbacks!)

Ridge comes in and Hope leaves. Brooke says she can't do anything without him. She made a mistake by kicking him over to Taylor's, but she did, and it's not what she wants. Brooke wants him to come home.

Malibu: Finn asks why Steffy's distracted. She says it may have to do with her brother and his mother. Finn puts on his confused face. Steffy explains that Thomas should be happy, but instead is distracted.

Random Thoughts:

-It's amazing how many non-employees can access a restaurant stock room and back alley.

-Stephanie and Brooke flashbacks! Stephanie wasn't completely wrong.

-Have we figured yet why Thomas is conflicted and Sheila wants him to keep quiet? (sarcasm)

-I'd be fine to never hear the word destiny when it comes to Brooke and Ridge.

What are your random thoughts for today? We want to hear from YOU! Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap.