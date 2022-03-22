Skip to main content

Good Morning America's Michael Strahan Developing "Feel-Good" Medical Procedural For ABC

Michael Strahan, Good Morning America

Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan is bringing a new medical procedural to ABC. Variety reports that Strahan, The Resident EP Marc Halsey, and Constance Schwartz-Morinhave crafted a "feel-good" program for the Alphabet Network called The Front Line.

The potential ABC series focuses on Sebastian "Bass" Clark is a former pro athlete who left football behind to become a medical resident. This is a transition made by some real-life NFL players. Bass, doctors, and hospital staff navigate a Pittsburgh hospital "with all the adrenaline, warmth and big-heartedness of a great sports movie," Variety adds.

Written/EP-ed by Halsey, The Front Line has gotten a script commitment from ABC. Hailing from ABC Signature, The Front Line features additional executive producers Strahan, Schwartz-Morini, and Thea Mann via SMAC Entertainment.

