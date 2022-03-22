The Bold and The Beautiful's Katherine Kelly Lang Reminisces About The Fight For BeLieF

Gilles Toucas/CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful's Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan Forrester) is reminiscing about the character's memorable moments. In a chat with Soap Hub, she remembered one of La Logan's pioneering storylines: Brooke creating the BeLieF formula for Forrester Creations.

Brooke's revolutionary anti-wrinkle formula was game-changing for Forrester. The Forresters tried to pull one over on Brooke before she found out she technically had rights to the patent; the chemist eventually flipped the script and got 51% of the company. Oh, and Brooke got to slap Stephanie (Susan Flannery) silly.

Of the storyline, Lang said:

I remember I was questioning myself. I asked myself, ‘Can I really do this? Can I have this strength in this character?'

But once the plot got rolling, Lang came around. She explained: