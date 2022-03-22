Skip to main content

The Bold and The Beautiful's Katherine Kelly Lang Reminisces About The Fight For BeLieF

Katherine Kelly Lang, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful's Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan Forrester) is reminiscing about the character's memorable moments. In a chat with Soap Hub, she remembered one of La Logan's pioneering storylines: Brooke creating the BeLieF formula for Forrester Creations.

Brooke's revolutionary anti-wrinkle formula was game-changing for Forrester. The Forresters tried to pull one over on Brooke before she found out she technically had rights to the patent; the chemist eventually flipped the script and got 51% of the company. Oh, and Brooke got to slap Stephanie (Susan Flannery) silly. 

Of the storyline, Lang said:

I remember I was questioning myself. I asked myself, ‘Can I really do this? Can I have this strength in this character?'

But once the plot got rolling, Lang came around. She explained:

Once I had a little taste of it, I remember loving it. I thought this is going to be great. I remember those scenes to this day and how fun they were. I had monologues going off on the Forrester family. I got to be angry and fight back. It was great. It was such a turn for the character.

