The Talk Co-Hosts Discuss Keeping Their Conversations From Getting Combative

Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Sheryl Underwood, Jerry O'Connell, Natalie Morales, The Talk

The co-hosts of The Talk covered the latest issue of CBS Watch magazine. There, they weighed in on many topics, including how they go about taking part in a spirited discussion without things becoming divisive.

Amanda Kloots said:

Oh my gosh, you have to take a breath for a minute. If we all just listened to each other, arguments wouldn't arise—someone can just interpret what the other person is saying.

Akbar Gbajabiamila chimed in:

Just to piggyback on that, you should always assume the best in people. I think divisiveness comes when you're not respectful and jump on a weakness. We're all ignorant in some areas. You need to have grace about it.

Jerry O'Connell added:

I feel safe to say things I normally wouldn't say in any other workplace.

