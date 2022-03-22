The Talk Co-Hosts Discuss Keeping Their Conversations From Getting Combative
The co-hosts of The Talk covered the latest issue of CBS Watch magazine. There, they weighed in on many topics, including how they go about taking part in a spirited discussion without things becoming divisive.
Amanda Kloots said:
Oh my gosh, you have to take a breath for a minute. If we all just listened to each other, arguments wouldn't arise—someone can just interpret what the other person is saying.
Recommended Articles
Akbar Gbajabiamila chimed in:
Just to piggyback on that, you should always assume the best in people. I think divisiveness comes when you're not respectful and jump on a weakness. We're all ignorant in some areas. You need to have grace about it.
Jerry O'Connell added:
I feel safe to say things I normally wouldn't say in any other workplace.