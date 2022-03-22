Suzanne Rogers and Susan Seaforth Hayes

Legendary soap diva Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie) sits down with her Days of Our Lives co-star Suzanne Rogers (Maggie) to discuss her tenure on the series. Seaforth Hayes interviewed Rogers about her storied history in the entertainment world to celebrate Women's History Month. Rogers revealed how she became a Rockette at New York City's Radio City Music Hall and talked about her nearly five decades on the show and memorable episodes on DAYS.

Rogers also discusses how Seaforth Hayes' mother, actress and former The Young and the Restless scribe and DAYS head writer Elizabeth Harrower, wrote the scene which netted her a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress.

See what makes Rogers emotional in her discussion with Seaforth Hayes as they talk about strong women from the past and currently on the show below.