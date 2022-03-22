Melody Thomas Scott, Amelia Heinle

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Newman-Locke: Victoria is distracted and says she's beyond furious with her father. Ashland thinks they should head to the palazzo to get away from their distractions. Victoria doesn't want it to look like they're running away, but Ashland thinks they can use the time to find out what's really going on. He questions Victoria's faith in him.

Ashland realizes another lie could sink their marriage. Victoria agrees there are some lines can't be crossed and forgiven. She tells him if he has a confession to make, now is the time to make it. Ashland tells her he loves her more than anything in his entire life.

Newman Media: Victor tells Nick about what Nate found in Ashland's medical records. He says they need to get the information to Victoria. Nikki and Adam arrive and get the latest news. The four try to come up with a plan, but bicker about the details. Nick's only concern is Victoria and he points out if Ashland is running Newman-Locke, he may get rid of her by any means possible. Nikki heads out to get the ball rolling.

Adam proposes they nullify their contracts. Adam says Victoria was incompetent to let Ashland in. Nick accuses Adam of making his own power grab for Newman. Just then, Lauren comes in. She demands to know what happened to Michael. Victor admits he has his best people looking for him. He's not thrilled that she and Kevin involved the GCPD. Nick and Adam leave when get a text from Nikki.

Crimson Lights: Elena tries to reassure Nate that he did the right thing in accessing Ashland's medical records. He's worried that Ashland may ruin his reputation, but Elena believes he has bigger fish to fry. Nate admits he's upset he got duped.

Devon and Lily come in as Nate wonders what he will do next. The duo fill him in on their new venture and have a proposal for him. Nate says he'll think about it. When Lily pushes, he snaps that it may not be the right move for him. They try to smooth it over, but Nate leaves.

Back to Newman-Locke: Nikki comes in upset and asks to speak to Victoria alone. Victoria pushes back and Ashland agrees to stay. Nikki says she's telling Ashland to leave and he finally agrees. Nikki confides that she and Victor had a terrible fight and said things they can't take back. As Ashland leaves, Nikki sends a text to Nick.

Victoria realizes Nikki lied to get Ashland out of the office. Nikki tells Victoria that Ashland's been using her. Just then, Victor, Adam, and Nick come in. They plan to stay until Victoria sees all the evidence.

Random Thoughts:

-I can only get behind the latest merger if it creates messy family drama for the Hamilton-Winters.

-Nate snaps and Devon is all...yeah forgive us we were offering you a cool job. STFU Devon!

-Robert Newman's Ashland is very convincing. Andiamo Italia!

-Do you think there's a twist and Ashland will be vindicated?

-Lauren's a boss.

What are your random thoughts for today? We want to hear from YOU! Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap.