Bellamie Blackstone Joins Wheel of Fortune as Executive Producer

Wheel of Fortune is getting a new team member. Deadline reports that Bellamie Blackstone will be the new executive producer of the game show, heading into its 40th season, after Mike Richards' departure.

Blackstone has helmed shows the likes of Kids Say the Darndest Things, History of Swear Words for Netflix, and I Love You, America for Hulu. Her game show experience includes work on Deal or No Deal, 1 vs. 100, and Press Your Luck.

Blackstone said:

It’s incredibly exciting to be asked to join such an iconic show. Wheel of Fortune is a classic and I’m thrilled to be working with Steve and the entire Wheel of Fortune team taking this beloved show into the next 40 years.

Suzanne Prete, Sony Pictures Television's EVP, Game Shows, stated:

With Bellamie joining as executive producer and Steve stepping up as co-executive producer of Wheel of Fortune, we have a terrific team to shepherd this iconic show into the future. Bellamie is a creative force with a fresh perspective that will help us extend and expand the Wheel of Fortune franchise in exciting new ways. Throughout season 39, Steve has demonstrated remarkable leadership that is equaled only by his historical knowledge of the show.

Wheel of Fortune's longtime supervising producer Steve Schwartz has also been upped to co-executive producer. Schwartz helmed production of Wheel of Fortune's 39th season, which will conclude this month; new episodes will hit the air through June 2022.

Schwartz added: