On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Malibu: Steffy wonders what mess Thomas has gotten himself into. Finn's still confused, so Steffy tells him again about what she saw. Finn wants to know why she didn't confront him, but she didn't want to hear any lies. Steffy doesn't see anything good about her brother talking with Sheila. Finn thinks Thomas is putting Sheila on notice to keep away. The two decide since the kids are asleep, it's time for romance.

Forrester Creations: Taylor comes in to see if Thomas wants to go to dinner. She can tell something's wrong and asks what it is. He says he okay and to trust him. Thomas is happy for his parents and wants to keep their pathway clear. Taylor admits she loves Ridge, but there's that tiny doubt about Brooke.

Brooke's: Ridge says he came by to check up on Brooke and make sure she's not drinking. Brooke wants him to come home...they've gone through too much to let it all go. She doesn't want their incredible journey to end and she believes he wants the same thing. She says she will wait as long as he wants. Ridge says he loves her too and pulls her into a hug.

Random Thoughts:

-Steffy believes that Thomas can control Sheila because Finn says so.

-Apparently Taylor was helping Thomas when has was on his last road to obsession.

-I wish Brooke would have held her stance against Ridge.

