Booked and Busy: One Life to Live Alum Kamar de los Reyes to Recur on The CW's All American

Kamar de los Reyes

From Llanview to L.A.! Ex-One Life to Live star Kamar de los Reyes (ex-Antonio) has nabbed a standout role on The CW's hit football drama All American, playing a driven coach. The Young and the Restless' Mckenna Grace (ex-Faith) has boarded Peacock's drama A Friend of the Family, while As the World Turns' Ming-Na Wen (ex-Lien) can be seen on Season 2 of HBO Max's Hacks.

All My Children

  • Alexandra Daddario (ex-Laurie) will star in AMC's Mayfair Witches series, based on Anne Rice’s The Lives of the Mayfair Witches books; she will play Rowan, a doctor who has to come to terms with being the heir to a family of witches
  • Melissa Leo (ex-Linda) stars in the thriller Measure of Revenge, out now
  • Cady McClain (ex-Dixie) produced The Lost Girls, airing March 26 on Lifetime at 8 PM EST
  • Chrishell Stause (ex-Amanda) stars in Season 5 of the reality hit Selling Sunset, premiering on Netflix April 22

As The World Turns

  • Ming-Na Wen (ex-Lien) will be a recurring guest star on Season 2 of HBO Max's Hacks
  • Jason Biggs (ex-Pete) will star in Netflix's upcoming holiday movie Best. Christmas. Ever. with Brandy, Heather Graham, and Matt Cedeño

The Bold and the Beautiful

  • Scott Turner Schofield (ex-Nick) narrates the audiobook for the historical horror novel All the White Spaces by Ally Wilkes, out next month
Days of Our Lives

  • Zach Tinker (Sonny) appears in the horror videogame The Quarry, out June 10
  • Matt Cedeño (ex-Brandon) will star in Netflix's upcoming holiday movie Best. Christmas. Ever. with Brandy, Heather Graham, and Jason Biggs

One Life to Live

  • Kamar de los Reyes (ex-Antonio) has boarded The CW's All American in the recurring role of Coach Mr. Montes, so-called to differentiate himself from his wife, Beverly Hills High Coach Montes; Coach Mr. Montes will be clever and unpredictable and develops a "unique" bond with Asher (Cody Christian)

Port Charles

  • Nolan North (ex-Chris) will guest as Navy Commander Oscar Northcutt on NCIS: Los Angeles' April 10 episode, airing on CBS at 9 PM EST

The Young and the Restless

  • Mckenna Grace (ex-Faith) will star in the Peacock limited series A Friend of the Family, a drama about the case surrounding Jan Broberg's kidnapping
  • Corbin Bernsen (ex-Todd) will headline the horror flick HERD

