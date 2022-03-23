Booked and Busy: One Life to Live Alum Kamar de los Reyes to Recur on The CW's All American

Steven Bergman Photography

From Llanview to L.A.! Ex-One Life to Live star Kamar de los Reyes (ex-Antonio) has nabbed a standout role on The CW's hit football drama All American, playing a driven coach. The Young and the Restless' Mckenna Grace (ex-Faith) has boarded Peacock's drama A Friend of the Family, while As the World Turns' Ming-Na Wen (ex-Lien) can be seen on Season 2 of HBO Max's Hacks.

All My Children

Alexandra Daddario (ex-Laurie) will star in AMC's Mayfair Witches series, based on Anne Rice ’s The Lives of the Mayfair Witches books; she will play Rowan, a doctor who has to come to terms with being the heir to a family of witches

(ex-Laurie) will star in AMC's Mayfair Witches series, based on ’s The Lives of the Mayfair Witches books; she will play Rowan, a doctor who has to come to terms with being the heir to a family of witches Melissa Leo (ex-Linda) stars in the thriller Measure of Revenge, out now

(ex-Linda) stars in the thriller Measure of Revenge, out now Cady McClain (ex-Dixie) produced The Lost Girls, airing March 26 on Lifetime at 8 PM EST

(ex-Dixie) produced The Lost Girls, airing March 26 on Lifetime at 8 PM EST Chrishell Stause (ex-Amanda) stars in Season 5 of the reality hit Selling Sunset, premiering on Netflix April 22

As The World Turns

Ming-Na Wen (ex-Lien) will be a recurring guest star on Season 2 of HBO Max's Hacks

(ex-Lien) will be a recurring guest star on Season 2 of HBO Max's Hacks Jason Biggs (ex-Pete) will star in Netflix's upcoming holiday movie Best. Christmas. Ever. with Brandy, Heather Graham, and Matt Cedeño

The Bold and the Beautiful

Scott Turner Schofield (ex-Nick) narrates the audiobook for the historical horror novel All the White Spaces by Ally Wilkes, out next month

Days of Our Lives

Zach Tinker (Sonny) appears in the horror videogame The Quarry, out June 10

(Sonny) appears in the horror videogame The Quarry, out June 10 Matt Cedeño (ex-Brandon) will star in Netflix's upcoming holiday movie Best. Christmas. Ever. with Brandy, Heather Graham, and Jason Biggs

One Life to Live

Kamar de los Reyes (ex-Antonio) has boarded The CW's All American in the recurring role of Coach Mr. Montes, so-called to differentiate himself from his wife, Beverly Hills High Coach Montes; Coach Mr. Montes will be clever and unpredictable and develops a "unique" bond with Asher (Cody Christian)

Port Charles

Nolan North (ex-Chris) will guest as Navy Commander Oscar Northcutt on NCIS: Los Angeles' April 10 episode, airing on CBS at 9 PM EST

The Young and the Restless