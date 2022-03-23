Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1038: Why Luke Spencer?

DC

On Daytime Confidential podcast episode 1038, Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Joshua Baldwin and Carly Silver dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines, including:

Sheila Carter's shenanigans on The Bold and the Beautiful. Should Sheila and Thomas be paired together?

Eli is shot on Days of Our Lives. The devil takes over Belle. Xander convinces Maggie to have Sarah committed.

Anna and Felicia go in search of details about Luke Spencer on General Hospital. Esme continues to manipulate Spencer, Trina, Cam and Joss.

Ashland and Victor face off on The Young and the Restless. Is Victoria a dupe?

