Skip to main content

Ex-The View Co-Host Raven-Symoné Protests Disney's "Don't Say Gay" Stance With Raven's Home Cast

Raven Symone, The Match Game

Raven-Symoné

Raven-Symoné and the cast of Raven's Home are taking a stance against Florida's controversial legislation, which would ban classrooms on sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten through third grade. The former co-host of The View posted a video of herself and cast members of her Disney channel sitcom, along with executive producers, to protest the bill dubbed "Don't Say Gay" and backs the support for the LGBTQIA+ community. She stated on her post:

In todays world it is imperative that we take stands, show support, and move forward not backwards. Every family every person and every child deserves to be recognized no matter their race, gender, or sexual orientation.

Disney employees staged a protest on Tuesday due to the conglomerate's refusal to denounce the bill before it was passed. Disney Chief Executive Bob Chapek last week apologized to its employees for the tepid response by the Mouse House. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The actress ended her post by stating:

Education that reflects the truth and the world we live in is something we must fight for.

See the post and video below.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Raven-Symone-02
Talk Shows

The View Former Co-Host Raven-Symoné Gets Married

By Jillian BoweJun 18, 2020Comment
The View, Raven Symone
Talk Shows

Raven-Symoné Tapped as New Co-Host of The View

By Jillian BoweJun 10, 2015Comment
Raven-Symone
Talk Shows

Raven is Leaving The View For That's So Raven 2

By Jillian BoweOct 27, 2016Comment
The View
Talk Shows

Are Whoopi Goldberg and Raven-Symone OUT at The View?

By Jillian BoweMay 3, 2016Comment