Ex-The View Co-Host Raven-Symoné Protests Disney's "Don't Say Gay" Stance With Raven's Home Cast

Raven-Symoné and the cast of Raven's Home are taking a stance against Florida's controversial legislation, which would ban classrooms on sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten through third grade. The former co-host of The View posted a video of herself and cast members of her Disney channel sitcom, along with executive producers, to protest the bill dubbed "Don't Say Gay" and backs the support for the LGBTQIA+ community. She stated on her post:

In todays world it is imperative that we take stands, show support, and move forward not backwards. Every family every person and every child deserves to be recognized no matter their race, gender, or sexual orientation.

Disney employees staged a protest on Tuesday due to the conglomerate's refusal to denounce the bill before it was passed. Disney Chief Executive Bob Chapek last week apologized to its employees for the tepid response by the Mouse House.

The actress ended her post by stating:

Education that reflects the truth and the world we live in is something we must fight for.

